UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, India Sign Historic Kartarpur Corridor Deal For Sikh Pilgrims - Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:23 PM

Pakistan, India Sign Historic Kartarpur Corridor Deal for Sikh Pilgrims - Islamabad

Pakistan and India on Thursday signed the historic Kartarpur Corridor agreement, which will allow Sikh pilgrims from India to receive visa-free access to the religion's holy site in Pakistani Punjab's Narowal district, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Pakistan and India on Thursday signed the historic Kartarpur Corridor agreement, which will allow Sikh pilgrims from India to receive visa-free access to the religion's holy site in Pakistani Punjab's Narowal district, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

"Reaching Kartarpur Sahib for signing of historic Pakistan India Agreement on opening of corridor. PM [Pakistani Prime Minister Imran] Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Narowal, Pakistan on 9 November...," Faisal said on Twitter.

According to Faisal, the corridor will be open "from dawn to dusk," and throughout the year, as quoted by the Geo tv broadcaster.

The service charge will amount to $29 per visitor and up to 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India will be able to use the corridor daily.

The Sikh community in India has long demanded access to the corridor in order to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur holy site located in Pakistan about three miles from the border. The discussion on opening the route began in 1998, but numerous rounds of talks did not lead to any results.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Geo TV Punjab Twitter Visit Lead Narowal SITE November Border From Agreement Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

1 hour ago

Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will n ..

1 hour ago

Russia, African Nations Agreed to Cooperate in Oil ..

3 minutes ago

Extinction Rebellion Activists Seek to Reverse Bla ..

3 minutes ago

SJAS outshines RISJA in Sports Journalists Friends ..

3 minutes ago

JUI's Azadi march allowed within constitutional li ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.