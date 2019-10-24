Pakistan, India Sign Historic Kartarpur Corridor Deal for Sikh Pilgrims - Islamabad

Pakistan and India on Thursday signed the historic Kartarpur Corridor agreement, which will allow Sikh pilgrims from India to receive visa-free access to the religion's holy site in Pakistani Punjab's Narowal district, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said

"Reaching Kartarpur Sahib for signing of historic Pakistan India Agreement on opening of corridor. PM [Pakistani Prime Minister Imran] Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Narowal, Pakistan on 9 November...," Faisal said on Twitter.

According to Faisal, the corridor will be open "from dawn to dusk," and throughout the year, as quoted by the Geo tv broadcaster.

The service charge will amount to $29 per visitor and up to 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India will be able to use the corridor daily.

The Sikh community in India has long demanded access to the corridor in order to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur holy site located in Pakistan about three miles from the border. The discussion on opening the route began in 1998, but numerous rounds of talks did not lead to any results.