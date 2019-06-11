Pakistan-India Situation Not on SCO Agenda Yet, But Leaders May Touch Upon It - Ushakov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The situation between Pakistan and India is not on the agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO ) summit in Bishkek , but the leaders of the countries may touch upon the issue in their conversations, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Tuesday.

"This issue is not on the agenda. But I think that both Indian and Pakistani representatives to some extent will touch upon the issue in their speeches," Ushakov said in response to a relevant question.