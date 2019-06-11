UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-India Situation Not On SCO Agenda Yet, But Leaders May Touch Upon It - Ushakov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

The situation between Pakistan and India is not on the agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, but the leaders of the countries may touch upon the issue in their conversations, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Tuesday

"This issue is not on the agenda. But I think that both Indian and Pakistani representatives to some extent will touch upon the issue in their speeches," Ushakov said in response to a relevant question.

