Pakistan, India Swap Annual Nuclear Installations, Facilities Lists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan and India have officially swapped annual lists of their nuclear installations and facilities under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

"Pursuant to the Agreement, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of India's nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

The Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India was signed on 31st December 1988 and ratified on 27th January 1991.

The Agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each Calendar year.

The practice of exchanging the lists had been continuing since 1st January 1992, it was further added.

