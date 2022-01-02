UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, India Swap Nuclear Installations Lists

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :A List of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was handed over in accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on December 31,1988 and ratified on January 27, 1991, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

"The agreement provides, inter alia, that both countries should inform each other of their Nuclear Installations and Facilities within the definition of the Agreement on 1st January of each Calendar year.

This practice has been followed consecutively since 1stJanuary 1992," it was further added.

Separately, the Government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 628 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 51 civilians and 577 fishermen on Saturday.

"This step is consistent with clause (i) of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 01 January and 01 July, respectively," the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

The Indian Government also simultaneously shared the list of 355 Pakistani prisoners in India including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

