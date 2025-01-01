Pakistan, India Swap Prisoners’ Lists
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged, through the diplomatic channels, lists of prisoners in each other’s
custody.
“The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 266 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen) to a representative of the High Commission of India in Islamabad,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said
in a press statement.
Simultaneously, the Government of India shared the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to an officer of Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi.
According to the list, there were a total of 462 Pakistanis in Indian jails (381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen).
The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008.
Under the Agreement, both countries were required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.
“Separately, the Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistanis (52 civilian prisoners and 56 fishermen), who have completed their respective sentence and whose national status stands confirmed,” it was further added.
The spokesperson said the Government of India had also been urged to ensure safety, security and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation.
Furthermore, a request for grant of consular access to 38 missing defence personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars had been made, it was added.
