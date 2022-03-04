Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan has reiterated its observations on the Kiru Hydroelectric project located upstream river Chenab and India's new run-of-the-river small HEPs on Western rivers.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) The 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission concluded in Islamabad and discussed the entire gamet of water related issues between the two sides.

The Indian delegation comprising ten members was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters P. K.

Saxena, while Pakistan's delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

Pakistan reiterated its observations on the Kiru Hydroelectric project located upstream river Chenab and India's new run-of-the-river small HEPs on Western rivers.

Response to Pakistan's objections to Indian projects including Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai was also sought.

Both sides reiterated their committment to implement the Indus Water Treaty in its true spirit.