UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, India Talks On Water Issues Conclude

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2022 | 11:33 AM

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan has reiterated its observations on the Kiru Hydroelectric project located upstream river Chenab and India's new run-of-the-river small HEPs on Western rivers.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) The 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission concluded in Islamabad and discussed the entire gamet of water related issues between the two sides.

The Indian delegation comprising ten members was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters P. K.

Saxena, while Pakistan's delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

Pakistan reiterated its observations on the Kiru Hydroelectric project located upstream river Chenab and India's new run-of-the-river small HEPs on Western rivers.

Response to Pakistan's objections to Indian projects including Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai was also sought.

Both sides reiterated their committment to implement the Indus Water Treaty in its true spirit.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Water Mehar P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

11 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

11 hours ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

11 hours ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>