Pakistan, India to meet next month to discuss water projects

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) Pakistan and India would hold another round of talks on contentious projects next month, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that an Indian delegation could also visit Pakistan next month.

The development took place after Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehar Ali Shah wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart for another round of talks to discuss disputed water projects under the Indus Water Treaty.

Both Pakistan and India would discuss Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai and other controversial water projects of India during their next meeting. India had given assurance to Pakistan that it would arrange visits/inspections of Pakal Dul and other controversial water projects.

Last meeting of Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held in May 2022.

Pakistan in that meeting had asked New Delhi for response to its objections over Indian water projects including Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai.

Pakistan’s stance on the controversial project was that the design of the project could affect the flow of the Chenab River in Pakistan. This would have a direct impact on the agricultural areas adjacent to Marala Headworks near Sialkot.

Pakal Dul is a hydropower project with expected gross storage of 108,000 acre feet of water. The project was designed in a manner that would facilitate the dam being filled every monsoon season between June and August.