Pakistan, Indonesia Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Immigration, Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and Indonesia on Thursday agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and coordination on the matters related to immigration and to increase tourism.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Ambassador of Pakistan in Indonesia Ameer Khurram Rathore and Director General of Indonesian Immigration Silmy Karim.

In the meeting, they discussed several matters of mutual interest, the embassy said in a statement.

