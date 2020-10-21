Pakistan Indonesia bilateral trade touches $2.3 billion mark: Totok Prianamto

The Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Totok Prianamto, has said that trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia have enhanced under Preferential Trade Agreement as the agreement granted bilateral trade concessions over five hundred products

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Totok Prianamto, has said that trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia have enhanced under Preferential Trade Agreement as the agreement granted bilateral trade concessions over five hundred products. Addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Wednesday, he informed that as a result of the agreement, the bilateral trade was recorded 2.3 billion US Dollars in the year 2019. Last year, the traders of Pakistan acquired permission to export 20 more items to Indonesia, he added.The Indonesian Consulate has developed close trade relations with Chambers of Commerce as well as other business forums and stakeholders and all out efforts were being made to facilitate and assist them, he informed.

He suggested that both Indonesian and Pakistani traders and industrialists should promote meat, poultry and halal food industries.He informed that Trade Expo Indonesia is scheduled to be organized from November 10 to 16, 2020 and the Pakistani traders and industrialists could participate in this expo by registering themselves online.

The President HCCI Fahad Hussain Shaikh in his welcome address appreciated efforts of the Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi for extending support and cooperation and expressed hope that such assistance for enhancement of trade quantum would continue also in future. He said the traders and industrialists of Hyderabad were keen to export their products to Indonesia. The traders and industrialists of Indonesia can make investment in Textile, Light Engineering, Power Generation and Agro-Based industries of Hyderabad, he added.Among others, Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Pir Alhaj Gulshan Elahi, Muhammad Shakir Memon, Muhammad Arif, Ali Ahmed, Haji Ikhtiar Arain, Faizan Elahi, Ahsan Nagar, Zia Masroor Jaferi, Yousuf Dada, Shoukat Ali Soomro and Syed Yawar Ali Shah also present on the occasion.