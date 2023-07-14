Open Menu

Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council Set Up To Boost Bilateral Trade

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan-Indonesia business Council was established on Friday at a ceremony held at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KADIN) in Jakarta.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan witnessed the signing ceremony for the establishment of the the Business Council.

  The foreign secretary termed the establishment of Pakistan-Indonesian Business Council an important step towards deepening of economic engagement and unlocking the vast potential within Pakistan-Indonesia partnership.

He expressed the hope that the Council would serve as a catalyst for further economic cooperation by improving business-to-business interaction, promoting joint ventures, generating employment opportunities, and reducing poverty to build prosperous and resilient societies.

  In his keynote address, KADIN Chairman Arsjad Rasjid P.M. noted that Pakistan was an important non-traditional trading partner of Indonesia.

He emphasized the immense potential for mutually beneficial economic ties between Pakistan and Indonesia, and underscored the importance of long-term collaboration to unlock the untapped potential in both markets.

He expressed KADIN's readiness to host interactive sessions and networking opportunities, and to explore potential collaboration and forming lasting partnerships.

