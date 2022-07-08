UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Indonesia Committed To Avail Mutually Beneficial Avenues: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan and Indonesia were committed to work together to avail the mutually beneficial avenues for the betterment of their peoples.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting here with Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated to further deepen ties with the brotherly Muslim country of Indonesia.

