Pakistan-Indonesia Food and Nutrition Festival kicks off at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A 2-day Pak-Indonesia Food and Nutrition Festival started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Tuesday.

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam M Tugio along with UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the festival at the National Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFSAT) arranged by UAF in collaboration with Indonesian Embassy. The Ambassador also chaired the international conference on contribution of vegetable oil towards sustainable development goals at NIFSAT. Dean Masood Sadiq Butt, Lt General (R) Sadiq Ali, DG NIFSAT Dr Imran Pasha, former MPA Najma Afzal, former DG NIFSAT Dr Faqeer Anjum, Dr. Muhammad Firdaus from Agriculture Bogar Institute Indonesia and others were also present on the occasion.

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam M Tugio said that strong bilateral relations in agriculture, academia, and industry would benefit to learn from each other experiences and fight the common challenges. He said such festival provides an opportunity to get closer to each other cultures and people to people contact. He said many Pakistani students are studying in Indonesia and his country is providing ample opportunity of scholarships. He said that palm oil production is important to economy of Indonesia as the country is one of the biggest producer. He urged the agricultural experts to enhance efforts for promotion of oil seed crops.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that both countries should get benefit from each other experiences and meet the challenges of the modern era. He said that the food security is one of major concerns. He said that Pakistan is importing edible oil worth USD 4 billion that is a matter of concern for the agrarian society. "It is need of the hour to promote oilseed crops in the country to overcome the issue," he said.

He said that UAF is the first university to start the Human Nutrition and Dietetics degree program which is being replicated in all universities of the country.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that Pakistan consumes millions of tons of edible oil a year, of which majority of it is imported, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Lt. General (R) Sadiq Ali showed his concern that despite of being blessed with fertile land and ecosystem, Pakistan is importing eatables. He said, "We have to flourish agricultural productivity to ensure the food security and alleviate poverty."Dr Imran Pasha called for joint efforts to cope with the food security which is posing a threat. He said that 130 stalls of the food have been set up at the festival. He said that NISFSAT is using all resources to develop the entrepreneurial skills among the students.

The stalls of Indonesian dishes were also set up at the festival.