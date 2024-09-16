Open Menu

Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Exercise Elang Strike-II Conducted At NCTC

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Exercise Elang Strike-II conducted at NCTC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Exercise Elang Strike-II was conducted between Pakistan Army and Indonesian Armed Forces at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi on Monday.

Exercise Elang Strike-II is second exercise in Counter Terrorism domain between both the countries, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

A week-long Exercise Elang Strike-II commenced on 08 September 2024. The exercise was aimed at mutually beneficial sharing of experience and training methodology between the two armies which have strong brotherly relations.

At the closing ceremony, General Officer Commanding 17 Division was the Chief Guest. Colonel Budi Wirman, Defence Attaché of Indonesia also attended the closing ceremony.

The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct of exercise.

