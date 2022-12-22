UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Indonesia Sign $1mln Grant Agreement On Humanitarian Assistance For Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Pakistan, Indonesia sign $1mln grant agreement on humanitarian assistance for floods

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) signed the grant agreement amounting to US$ 1 million with the Government of the Republic of Indonesia for addressing the impact of severe floods in Pakistan.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio signed the document, a news release said.

This grant shall be utilized in the recovery and rehabilitation of the most vulnerable population to meet the basic need of food, nutrition, and shelter in the aftermath of the 2022 Pakistan Floods. A portion of the grant could be employed for resilience and disaster preparedness interventions in Pakistan.

The NDMA Chairman expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Indonesia for showing solidarity and extending humanitarian relief assistance for flood affectees in Pakistan.

He urged to invest in building the capacity of emergency response and preparedness through sharing experience and collaborated training programmes for disaster management regimes. He also conveyed his deepest condolences for the losses during the recent earthquake in Indonesia and wished for the earliest recovery.

The Indonesian Ambassador reiterated to continue the support of vulnerable communities in the flood-affected areas by the Government of Indonesia and laid stress on the international community to help Pakistan in the rehabilitation phase after the devastating floods.

