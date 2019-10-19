Pakistan-Indonesian naval drill ends in Karachi

Pakistan Navy's Special Services Group and Indonesian Navy's Special Forces concluded a bilateral Sea Thunder IV' exercise for seven days in Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Pakistan Navy's Special Services Group and Indonesian Navy's Special Forces concluded a bilateral Sea Thunder IV' exercise for seven days in Karachi.According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, ships of Pakistan Navy, Sea King helicopters and special force's boats took part in the fourth annual maritime drill.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination, interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in Special Operations Forces' domain.Personnel from both navies mutually benefited from the exercise which included anti-terrorism operations, rescue and hostage operations, counter-terrorism in maritime domain and intelligence-based operations.