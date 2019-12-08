Pakistan Indus Rangers organizes Jinnah Cricket Tournament

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Indus Rangers Shaheed Benazirabad on Sunday organized Jinnah Cricket Tournament at Bilawal Sports Club.

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and Commander Indus Rangers Nawabshah Muhammad Ramzan were chief guests on the occasion. Teams from Nawabshah and Qazi Ahmed participated the tournament. Qazi Ahmed Team after winning the toss, opted to bat first and gave a target of 132 runs after a play of ten overs. The Nawabshah teams failed to achieve the target and lost to Qazi Ahmed team.

Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and Commander Indus Rangers Muhammad Ramzan while talking on the occasion, said that wining and loosing in games is beauty of sports and the team showing good performance wins the match.

They said that their good wishes are with the teams. The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Indus Ranger in conducting such a match and said that games are necessary for healthy activities. He said that healthy sports activities also put positive effects on human health. The tournament was widely witnessed by youths and citizens.

Later, organizer of the cricket tournament, Afzal Khalid Arain presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak gift to the guests.