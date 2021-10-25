Pakistan Industrial Expo 2021 to start on Oct 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The three-day 5th edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo 2021 will start here at the Royal Palm Golf & Country Club on Oct 29.

Over one hundred top industrial Chinese manufacturers will be participating in the event, showcasing mainly CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machinery, construction machinery, new energy, building material, agricultural machinery, plastic machinery, hardware, chemical, auto-parts, etc.

This was stated by the Everest International Expo Deputy General Manager Chris Zhu during a press conference held here at Lahore Press Club on Monday.

He said that another important feature this year was co-organised by China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCODA), which, for the first time ever, is taking part in any exhibition in Pakistan. He added Pakistan Industrial Expo 2021 a unique exhibition of showcasing the Chinese products.

The exhibition will use both 'Online & Offline' methods and product will be physically present at the booths set up at the expo site while business to business (B2B) meeting will be arranged through specially installed gadgets and assistant at very booth.

He maintained in this way, the event would go on with a minimise impact of COVID-19. All of the Chinese products have already been transported to Lahore.

After exhibition, all the products would shift to permanent display center located in Johar Town, Lahore. It is open for all businessmen and related manufacturers who can have an online meeting immediately upon request.

To further strengthen the two-way exchanges between Pakistan and SCODA, in the areas of economy, trade, culture and investment, SCODA cooperate with Pakistan Industrial Expo and launched customised stall to fully promote the construction of "4 centers" in the development of international logistics, modern trade, two-way investment and business, travel and cultural exchanges.

Everest International Expo is a joint venture company of Pakistan and China, and it is practising bilateral cooperation in its routine work. Everest regards strengthening bilateral cooperation as first task. They are also a company with a sense of social responsibility.