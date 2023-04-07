Pakistan Information Commission disposed of 1300 appeals so far: MoS for Law

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Friday informed the Senate that Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) had disposed of 1300 appeals, out of the total 2900 appeals while 1600 appeals were still pending.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, he said the Chief Information Commissioner and the Information Commissioner were appointed by the Federal Government on January 23.

The appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner and Commissioners of PIC had been made in line with Section 18(3), (4) & (5) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, he added.

He said the Commission was conducting regular hearings for quick disposal of appeals.

Later, the Chairman referred the question to the concerned standing committee on demands of Senators for detailed deliberation.