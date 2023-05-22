Pakistan Information Commission disposes of 1,379 appeals so far since 2018

The National Assembly on Monday was apprised that the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has received 3026 appeals since its establishment in November 2018, out of which 1479 appeals are under process at different stages while 1379 appeals are disposed of after the provision of the information by the public bodies to the appellants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday was apprised that the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has received 3026 appeals since its establishment in November 2018, out of which 1479 appeals are under process at different stages while 1379 appeals are disposed of after the provision of the information by the public bodies to the appellants.

In a written reply to a question, the ministry informed that PIC gives directions to the department in accordance with Sections 5,6 and 7 of the Right of Access to Information Act. The PIC has passed 729 detailed orders and these orders are available on the website of the Commission i.e. www.rti.gov.pk.

PIC takes action in case of noncompliance of Section 5 and 6 of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, it was further said.

Pakistan Information Commission initiates proceedings under Section 20 (f) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 against those departments that do not comply with the order of the Commission. Officials of public bodies including NADRA, Pakistan Nursing Council, Cabinet Division, Cantonment board ï¿½ Nowshera , Lahore Electric Supply Company, Pakistan Railways, ICT ï¿½ Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Survey of Pakistan, National Transportation & Dispatch Company and National Commission of Human Development are found for noncompliance with the order of Pakistan Information Commission.