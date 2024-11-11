Pakistan Information Commission hosts seminar on role of Public Information Officers

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 06:45 PM
The Pakistan Information Commission on Monday organized a seminar aimed at developing skills related to the Right of Access to Information Act 2017 and the responsibilities of Public Information Officers
Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui highlighted the purpose of the seminar, expressing his appreciation for hosting the event in Pakistan’s largest province, Balochistan.
Siddiqui praised the constructive mindset of the people of Balochistan, noting that their perspectives and suggestions on the right to access information are invaluable and can benefit all Pakistanis. He emphasized the Commission’s commitment to organizing similar seminars across provinces to ensure the public can benefit equally from their collective efforts to enhance access to information.
He further stated that the Right of Access to Information is the essence and foundation of democracy, upon which true democracy relies. Transparency and accountability are essential for the growth of genuine democratic values. Societies lacking a culture of access to information are unable to progress. He stressed the need for awareness of information about our affairs to ensure a prosperous nation for future generations.
Highlighting the salient features of the RTI 2017, he says it gives citizens the right to access information held by public bodies. The law is based on the idea that citizens are owners of public information as taxpayers. The RTI aims to: Improve public service delivery, Increase transparency and accountability, and Reduce corruption.
He further noted that the RTI applies to all public bodies of the Federal government, and citizens can submit an application to a designated official for information. The law also allows citizens to access information from private bodies that are substantially financed by the government
The seminar also featured addresses by Secretary Information Balochistan Imran Khan, Pakistan Information Commission Registrar Irfan Bashir, Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, and former Information Commissioner Mahmood Qadir Shah. A large number of central and provincial Public Information Officers attended the event. Certificates were distributed to officers who participated in the seminar.
