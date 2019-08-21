Pakistan informs FATF about better legislation enacted by it to curb money laundering

Pakistan has informed Asia Pacific Group of FATF about the effective legislation enacted by it for curbing money laundering

CANBERRA/ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Pakistan has informed Asia Pacific Group of FATF about the effective legislation enacted by it for curbing money laundering.A meeting was held between Pakistan and Asian Pacific Group of FATF in Canberra, capital city of Australia on Wednesday.Pakistan delegation gave briefing to FATF on 16 targets.

The delegation also informed the group about the better legislation made for eradicating money laundering that fine and sentence on money laundering has been enhanced and ban has been imposed on carrying 10000 dollars in the country. Permission from State Bank will be required to transfer 10000 dollars in the country. FATF target has also been achieved in respect of prize bonds value.