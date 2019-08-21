UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Informs FATF About Better Legislation Enacted By It To Curb Money Laundering

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:04 PM

Pakistan informs FATF about better legislation enacted by it to curb money laundering

Pakistan has informed Asia Pacific Group of FATF about the effective legislation enacted by it for curbing money laundering

CANBERRA/ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Pakistan has informed Asia Pacific Group of FATF about the effective legislation enacted by it for curbing money laundering.A meeting was held between Pakistan and Asian Pacific Group of FATF in Canberra, capital city of Australia on Wednesday.Pakistan delegation gave briefing to FATF on 16 targets.

The delegation also informed the group about the better legislation made for eradicating money laundering that fine and sentence on money laundering has been enhanced and ban has been imposed on carrying 10000 dollars in the country. Permission from State Bank will be required to transfer 10000 dollars in the country. FATF target has also been achieved in respect of prize bonds value.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Fine Bank Canberra Money Prize Bond Financial Action Task Force From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

11 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

53 seconds ago

ADNOC awards AED13.2 billion in &#039;smart procur ..

36 minutes ago

Agriculture credit outreach grew by 8% to 4.01 mil ..

56 seconds ago

MoFAIC receives Lithuanian Ambassador credentials

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.