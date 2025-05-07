Pakistan Informs UNSC About Indian Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 06:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday informed the United Nations Security Council about the Indian aggression and the threat it posed to international peace and security, by carrying out missile strikes at five locations in the country.
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Asim Iftikhar Ahmad informed the UNSC about the Indian aggression, on the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.
"The UNSC has been informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately to this aggression at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with its right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," according to Foreign Office press release.
