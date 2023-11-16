Open Menu

Pakistan Inks Agreement To Export Skilled Workers To Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Pakistan inks agreement to export skilled workers to Saudi Arabia

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Mr. Jawad Sohrab Malik, signed an agreement today with NESMA & Partners for the export of skilled Pakistani labor to Saudi Arabia. The agreement was signed at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Mr. Jawad Sohrab Malik, signed an agreement today with NESMA & Partners for the export of skilled Pakistani labor to Saudi Arabia. The agreement was signed at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The agreement marks a pivotal collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for the export of a substantial Pakistani workforce to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious infrastructure and development goals. NESMA & Partners, as the leading construction company in Saudi Arabia, holds responsibility for numerous mega-projects within the kingdom. This agreement will provide Pakistani workers with the opportunity to showcase their expertise and contribute to the success of these critical infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, Mr. Jawad Sohrab Malik expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Samer Essam Abdul Samad and NESMA & Partners for their unwavering commitment to hiring Pakistani manpower.

He highlighted the exceptional reputation of Pakistani workers for their dedication and hard work.

The agreement was signed between the Pakistan Overseas Employment Corporation (POEC) and NESMA & Partners. The POEC is a government agency responsible for the recruitment and deployment of Pakistani workers abroad. NESMA & Partners is a leading Saudi Arabian construction company with a portfolio of mega-projects in the kingdom.

The agreement is expected to create significant job opportunities for Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia. It will also help to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Mr. Ahmad Farooq, Director-General of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, along with community welfare attachés.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Riyadh Company Saudi Job Saudi Arabia Government Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

2 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

2 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

2 minutes ago
 Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnest ..

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnesty row

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regu ..

Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regulatory framework: Fawad

12 minutes ago
 Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US- ..

Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US-China ties

3 minutes ago
Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

3 minutes ago
 Can hospitals be military targets? What internatio ..

Can hospitals be military targets? What international law says

14 minutes ago
 Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set ..

Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set up World Cup final with India

3 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

3 minutes ago
 CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one ..

CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one in Agosh Society

3 minutes ago
 Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance ..

Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance goal: OECD

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan