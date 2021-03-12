UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Innovation Road Show Reaches Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Pakistan innovation road show reaches Sukkur

Pakistan innovation Road show 2021 participants reached IBA university Sukkur on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan innovation Road show 2021 participants reached IBA university Sukkur on Friday.

Vice Chairman IBA university Dr Syed Mir Muhammad shah appreciated organizers especially Arzish Azam Chief organizer of the Road Show.

The VC said such activities are essential for promotion of IT in Pakistan.

He told that IBA focused on IT promotion .

CEO Ejad labs, Arzish Azam said the participants about the free, offers which are giving to the road show.

He also said that this Road show is the first of its kind and they are going to 22 cities across Pakistan to facilitates IT professionals.

Ms Naila Sial from PITB, Rehan Allah Walla and Kashif also spoke the event.

