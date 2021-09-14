UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Institute Of Education Bill Recommended To Pass From National Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan Institute of Education bill recommended to pass from National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture unanimously recommended that "The Pakistan Institute of Education Bill, 2021" may be passed by the National Assembly.

It was stated during the 20th meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi, MNA.

While briefing, the Additional Secretary, Federal Education and Professional Training Division apprised the Committee that the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) would be an institution of excellence meant for wide ranging Research, Assessment, Training and Management Information System in education.

He informed that PIE will forge a national consensus with respect to a long term agenda for education, research, development, dissemination through collaborative efforts.

He added that the main functions of the Institute include all comprehensive education data collection, analysis and reporting at National and International levels to support policy, planning and research as well as for future education reforms.

The Institute will also capture all outputs of the education sector for analysis including learning systems, summative assessment and standardized scores, he added.

After detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously recommended that the Bill may be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee deferred "The Pakistan Global Institute Bill, 2021" (Government Bill) and "The NCS-Institute of Sciences Bill, 2021" (moved by Mr. James Iqbal, MNA) till its next meeting.

Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Division requested the Committee to defer the agenda regarding Single National Curriculum (SNC) as the Education Minister will brief the Committee; therefore, the Committee deferred the agenda till its next meeting.

The Committee discussed the current Admission Policy in ICT Schools. Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) briefed that the children of residents of Islamabad Capital Territory, Children of Federal Government/Semi Government employees residing in Islamabad are eligible for admission with the location as close as possible to their residences.

Priority is given to the residents of same Union Council/Sector whichever the case may be, he mentioned. However, the Children belonging to same family are accorded preference for admission in the institutions where their brothers/sisters are already enrolled.

He apprised that admission tests are conducted for admission to institutions where the number of applicants for admission exceeds intake capacity of the institution. The Committee decided to take up the agenda in every meeting and Members of the Committee will visit the FDE for briefing on admission policy in ICT Schools.

Besides the Parliamentary Secretary, Federal Education and Professional Training Division (Ms. Wajiha Qamar, MNA), the meeting was attended by Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Mr. Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Mr. Umar Aslam Khan, Mr. Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ms. Andleeb Abbas, Ms. Ghazala Saifi, Mr. Asma Qadeer, Ms. Tashfeen Safdar, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Ms. Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo, Ms. Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Mr. Asmatullah, Hon. MNAs attended the meeting. The senior officers from Federal Education & Professional Training Division, Ministry of Law & Justice, Higher Education Commission, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), academy of Education Planning and Management (AEPAM) and National Curriculum Council (NCC) were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Education Visit Same May HEC Family All From Government

Recent Stories

To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Of ..

To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Office reaches milestones enhanc ..

28 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mothe ..

UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mother&#039;s death

16 minutes ago
 Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Excitin ..

Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Exciting New Corporate Partnership wi ..

23 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives French Special Envoy to OIC

Al-Othaimeen Receives French Special Envoy to OIC

23 minutes ago
 Irthi’s Azyame graduates unveil their collection ..

Irthi’s Azyame graduates unveil their collections on Elevenish

31 minutes ago
 Africa humanitarian aid flights ordered by Mohamme ..

Africa humanitarian aid flights ordered by Mohammed bin Rashid reach Sudan and E ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.