Open Menu

Pakistan Institute Of Labour Education And Research (PILER) Chief Karamat Ali Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali passes away

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) Executive Director Karamat Ali passed away on Thursday. He was 78

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Institute of Labour education and Research (PILER) Executive Director Karamat Ali passed away on Thursday. He was 78.

According to family sources, labour rights leader Karamat Ali was admitted in a private hospital for treatment where he breathed his last.

The deceased has left behind two daughters and a son.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former President Dr Arif Alvi and others expressed grief and sorrow over demise of the labour right activist Karamat Ali.

Expressing their condolence the bereaved family, they also prayed for the departed soul be in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Education Murad Ali Shah Family Labour Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

CM announces one-month pay for workers removing an ..

CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid

14 seconds ago
 WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

15 seconds ago
 Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from ..

Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas

18 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holi ..

Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays

19 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana ..

Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain directs for au ..

21 seconds ago
 Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with soc ..

Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society

14 minutes ago
Performance of four educational departments review ..

Performance of four educational departments reviewed

14 minutes ago
 Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer compan ..

Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..

14 minutes ago
 Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

22 minutes ago
 China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new rai ..

China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..

22 minutes ago
 PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

22 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan