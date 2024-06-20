Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali passes away

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) Executive Director Karamat Ali passed away on Thursday. He was 78

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Institute of Labour education and Research (PILER) Executive Director Karamat Ali passed away on Thursday. He was 78.

According to family sources, labour rights leader Karamat Ali was admitted in a private hospital for treatment where he breathed his last.

The deceased has left behind two daughters and a son.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former President Dr Arif Alvi and others expressed grief and sorrow over demise of the labour right activist Karamat Ali.

Expressing their condolence the bereaved family, they also prayed for the departed soul be in eternal peace.