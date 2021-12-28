UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Institute Of Living And Learning Releases Short Film On Autism Awareness

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 06:02 PM

Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning releases short film on autism awareness

The film was launched in the first week of December at capri cinema karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th December, 2021) Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning is a research institute that is working on mental health research for the past 22 years. Dr.

Mina Husain is working as a Psychiatry Registrar at the South London and Maudsley National Health Foundation Trust, and is serving as a Consultant Psychiatrist at the Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning.

Dr. Mina Husain has previously made two short films related to mental health awareness, such as Diya and Stray Dogs.
A similar short film about autism and self-harm (SAHAR-M)( MR/P028144/1) was screened in the first week of December.

Autism is a psychological disorder, out of many, that affects 1 out of 160 children worldwide. Often the symptoms begin before the age of 5 and last until adolescence. If we talk about Pakistan, there are no reliable and final statistics on the rate of autism, but it is estimated that around 400,000 children suffer from autism.

To know the exact rate of any disease, it is very important to be aware of it and this short film "Bhai" is a great step towards awareness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies London December From

Recent Stories

vivo Personalizes Customer Journey by Making a Dif ..

Vivo Personalizes Customer Journey by Making a Difference with Its Premium and I ..

9 minutes ago
 30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget f ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget for 2022

1 hour ago
 Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln bein ..

Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln being stolen annually: Swati

35 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.