Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning releases short film on autism awareness

The film was launched in the first week of December at capri cinema karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th December, 2021) Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning is a research institute that is working on mental health research for the past 22 years. Dr.

Mina Husain is working as a Psychiatry Registrar at the South London and Maudsley National Health Foundation Trust, and is serving as a Consultant Psychiatrist at the Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning.

Dr. Mina Husain has previously made two short films related to mental health awareness, such as Diya and Stray Dogs.

A similar short film about autism and self-harm (SAHAR-M)( MR/P028144/1) was screened in the first week of December.

Autism is a psychological disorder, out of many, that affects 1 out of 160 children worldwide. Often the symptoms begin before the age of 5 and last until adolescence. If we talk about Pakistan, there are no reliable and final statistics on the rate of autism, but it is estimated that around 400,000 children suffer from autism.

To know the exact rate of any disease, it is very important to be aware of it and this short film "Bhai" is a great step towards awareness.