Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences management keeps irking public during last year

Islamabad , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) : Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) management could not perform as per the expectations of public as for as ensuring health facilities were concerned, registered record available at PIMS said on Tuesday.Lack of security measures, increased in death incidents, missing public safety medicines, and out of order test machinery remained some major issues that kept irking visitors at PIMS.The hospital remained under the control of a non-medical executive director allegedly holding fake MBBS degree.The record reveals that the hospital witnessed most deaths during last year.

As many as 7,242 people died in the hospital out of which 3,200 deaths occurred due to road traffic crashes and 1,122 due to the negligence of doctors and paramedical staff'.As many as 272 deaths record is not available due to the negligence and corrupt practices of the Islamabad police.

Moreover, 513 people were killed in different violent incidents in the capital city.Neither development works could be completed despite availability of funds nor could summary of 500 additional beds be forwarded for progress during the last year.

The development work had started some two year back.

Due to poor security measures, 332 burglary and other criminal activities were reported; of which on the spot action was taken in 12 incidents.The hospital received a circular against fake degree holders during the freshly ended year, but no action was taken against fake degree holder doctors as influence remained dominating against fair practices.As many as 25 percent doctors allegedly having fake degree belong to Sindh and 5 percent from KP.

As many as 12,000 operations were canceled or postponed due to non-availability of senior doctors and surgeons. The affected patients were forced to visit private hospital for their treatment and spent hundreds of thousands of rupees, which remained an additional burden on the poverty ridden families.Although, the hospital machinery such as MRI and CT-scan remained out of order for general public but the same medical machinery remained a profit-making business for the staff members.The year remained shocking for medical theft and despite availability of Rs3billion budget for medicines purchase, the hospital emergency section and other departments remained in state of crisis for medicines availability.