Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Makes Medical Waste Disposal System Fully Functional

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 07:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has made it fully functional of its system to properly dispose of medical waste in the hospital.

According to the hospital spokesperson Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, following Secretary Health's directions, measures were adopted on an emergency basis to dispose of the hospital's waste and make the system fully functional.

He said PIMS Executive Director (ED) Prof Dr. Imran Sikandar had constituted a waste management committee to take immediate steps including removing faults in the machine being used to incinerate the medical waste of the hospital.

He said that the committee had also prepared guidelines to dispose of the medical waste, adding that the hospital had also established a mechanism to separately dispose of the infectious and non-infectious waste.

Dr. Mubashir said, "Now a well-organized system is in place in the hospital to incinerate medical waste. Only in the last month of May, the hospital had disposed of medical waste of 21,985 kilograms." He said that the new system will immediately address all issues related to the hospital's waste while the ED PIMS will personally supervise the situation.

He added with the immediate disposal of medical waste, the chances of the spread of infections will be minimized besides ensuring improvements in the cleanness of the hospital.

