Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to remain high alert in rainy season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has directed its staff to remain on high alert to handle any untoward situation due to prevailing heavy rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has directed its staff to remain on high alert to handle any untoward situation due to prevailing heavy rains.

Executive Director, PIMS, Dr Imran Sikandar issued special directions to doctors and para-medical staff of the hospital to remain vigilant, keeping in view the situation and in case of any incident from rains.

According to spokesperson ED PIMS Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, the hospital is fully prepared to manage any situation during the season.

He said that the hospital administration has cancelled the leaves of doctors and paramedical staff deployed at the emergency ward on Sunday. He added all possible facilities have been provided at the emergency ward of the hospital.

He said that cases of accidents are in high numbers due to recent rains. He advised the citizens to take extra care in taking food, particularly leftover food to avoid diarrhea in the present monsoon season.