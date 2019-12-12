Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) doctors' strike compels patients to visit private hospitals

A large number of patients on Thursday had to face several difficulties in accessing medical assistance at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) due to token strike of medical practitioners and nursing staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A large number of patients on Thursday had to face several difficulties in accessing medical assistance at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) due to token strike of medical practitioners and nursing staff.

Many of them who had come from the others parts of the countries with different medical complications had to move to private hospitals due to whole day agitation related activities of doctors.

"They should raise voice against lawyers' attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore but they must realize the sufferings of patients at PIMS who faced refusal of treatment due to their strike call," Naem Aman, a patient at PIMS said.

He appealed the protesting doctors to resume work rather spending time in agitations and protests for political gains. He added the hospital administration should also realize the problems of incoming patients and attitude of doctors at time of their protests.

Arif Malik, another patient said "Some representatives of junior doctors had clearly communicated us that they will continue their protest against Lahore incident so they should move to any other hospital for early treatment." He expressed his reservation over regular feature of protests of doctors at major hospitals of Federal capital and appealed the quarters concerned to make certain laws to discourage this inhuman practice in hospitals.

He said that patients care should not be given in the hands of those who don't know about professional ethics and norms. He said that doctors should not refuse their duties towards patients care.

Meanwhile, All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) and medical and para medical staff on Thursday morning staged a protest and arranged a walk against attack of lawyers on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore.

Addressing the participants, speakers strongly condemned the incident and termed it against the humanity. They assured their full support to the patients and staff of PIC.

Spokesman AEPRM and Chairman Young Consultants Association Pakistan Dr Asfandyar Khan said that appropriate security should be ensured at hospitals for safety of health professionals in Punjab and throughout the country.

He demanded the provincial government for arrest of all culprits involved in this sad incident. He said that the AEPRM will continue its protest in PIMS till arrest of all culprits and threatened to plan future line of action if the provincial government fails to do so.

President Young Doctors' Association (YDA) Dr Fazal Rabi expressing solidarity with the doctors and patients of PIC demanded of the provincial government to take strict action culprits. He announced three-day toke protest at PIMS against the incident.

