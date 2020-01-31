Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) takes measures to monitor Novel Coronavirus situation

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has taken necessary measures for optimal level of preparedness and mitigation in case of any suspected case of Novel Coronavirus.

PIMS Spokesman Dr Waseem Khawaja said that separate ward has been allocated and trained staff have been deployed at the hospital in case of report of any suspected case.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has issued instructions to all major hospitals including PIMS to make arrangements to receive possible cases and provide them necessary care.

He said that a daily basis meeting was being held to monitor the situation and revising the facilities and services plan for suspected patients. He however made it clear that so far no Coronavirus patient was received at the PIMS Meanwhile an official from the Ministry of Health said that Dr Zafar Mirza was personally monitoring the situation and meeting every 48 hours with heads of hospitals, health institutions and all relevant departments to review the situation.

He said that the ministry would establish a helpline for sharing information on the disease and to respond to queries. He added the ministry has established contact with all provincial chief ministers, provincial health departments and relevant ministries including interior dealing with Immigration, Aviation Division and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure there is seamless coordination and that efforts are synergized, timely and effective.

He said that people need to take simple precautions for prevention against common flu like covering the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, frequent hand washing for 20 seconds with soap, avoiding close contact with sick people, animals, touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, he added.

He said those who have or a person near them have traveled to or from China, within the last 14 days and developed suggestive symptoms including unexplained fever, cough or breathing difficulty, should seek medical attention.

He said coronavirus is a new respiratory virus first identified in Wuhan, Hebei province of China. The facility to confirm the new virus through a laboratory test is only available in a few countries of the world.

However, the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad is fully equipped to isolate coronavirus and thus the virus can be confirmed by excluding other types of coronavirus.

He said that tasks have been assigned to the core committee with having members including Federal Secretary Health Allah Baksh Malik, Executive Director National Institute of Health (NIH) Prof Maj Gen Aamer Ikram, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nousheen Hamid and representatives from departments concerned.

He said the NIH has already issued an advisory and alert on Novel Coronavirus to all provincial health departments and specially Points of Entries (PoEs) at all airports and ground crossing in the country.

He said the advisory was issued with a purpose to alert and sensitize the health staff all over the country to remain vigilant about any suspected cases coming from affected areas of China and for early detection of suspected cases of novel Coronavirus infection.

He said the NIH has activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the international dynamics of disease and coordination with Central Health Establishment (CHE), World Health Organizations (WHO) and provincial health departments for national prevention and control.

He said directions have been issued to NIH's virology lab to develop a real time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) capacity for novel coronavirus as early as possible.

The official said the NIH has developed health education and information material for healthcare staff, passengers and general public as well.