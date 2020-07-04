UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences Receives PPEs For Healthcare Professionals

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday received Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) kits for healthcare professionals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday received Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) kits for healthcare professionals.

A chemical manufacturing industry provided PPEs to PIMS which were received by the Joint Executive Director PIMS Dr Minhaj us Siraj.

The PPEs included suit, gloves, masks and face shields.

Dr Minahj said 1,500 suits, 4,500 gloves, 3,000 face shields and 3,000 masks had been donated to PIMS.

He said the hospital had also received 10 isolation boxes besides significant number of PPEs for the healthcare workers.

