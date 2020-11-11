Pakistan intends to hold regional dialogue process with India to combat crop burning pollution, smog issues': Malik Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said that Pakistan is once again proposing to hold a comprehensive regional dialogue process with its Indian counterpart on crop burning pollution and smog issues by using latest sufficient techniques to ensure a clean environment in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said that Pakistan is once again proposing to hold a comprehensive regional dialogue process with its Indian counterpart on crop burning pollution and smog issues by using latest sufficient techniques to ensure a clean environment in the region.

Talking to a private news channel, Malik Amin Aslam siad that there is dire need to develop an understanding about the regional airsheds which can help devise solutions to counter trans-boundary air pollution.

He said most of the smog issues in Pakistan is linked to widespread stubble burning in northern Indian states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, adding, this year Pakistan has formulating a comprehensive policy to overcome the problem of smog .

He further said that we are ready to share this new technology with our neighbor India as well to mitigate the impact of smog.

He said committees at tehsil and district level had been set up to monitor the measures to control environmental pollution.

He assured that this latest technology would be a successful environmental management by the current government and it would help in controlling the challenge of the smog in Punjab, which also led to the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan to tame the smog and the public to protect health and environment of the horrific pollution.

He said on the direction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, a smog control room has also been set up in Lahore through which smog will be monitored via satellite.

He said smog would be seen through satellite on the Pak-India border while 25,000 smog control village committees have also been set up across Punjab to control smog.

Smog Control Village Committees will identify burning of paddy waste. Committees will discourage burning of crops and recommend action against those responsible, he added.

He explained that these village committees have been linked with provincial and Federal departments through app while recommendations will be made to prevent smog from entering Pakistan by burning crops in India.

Meanwhile, Malik Amin also mentioned that his government had also decided to shift the focus of the auto industry towards electric vehicles to overcome air pollution.

He said e-vehicles in the country would solve many of the issues including air pollution, reduce fuel import bill and save about two-thirds cost of transportation.

The Punjab government is also upgraded fuel used to a more environment friendly Euro-5 standard in a bid to counter air pollution, he added.

He said fines would also be imposed for those vehicles who are not following traffic rules in Punjab.