Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Cricket , Tennis Championship 2024 Inaugurated at BISE Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The much-anticipated "Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Cricket and Tennis Championship 2024" was officially inaugurated on Saturday at the BISE Peshawar Sports Complex.

The event, set to run for four days, will culminate in a grand finale on November 13, 2024, with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) scheduled to grace the closing ceremony.

Executive Director of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah was the esteemed chief guest at the opening ceremony.

His presence marked the beginning of this competition, which brings together teams from all regions of Pakistan to compete in cricket and tennis. The championship aims to foster sportsmanship and promote physical education among young female athletes across the country.

In his welcome address, "Prof. Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai" , Chairman of BISE Peshawar, extended a warm welcome to the participants and guests. He commended the efforts of the IBCC for their continued support in promoting sports at the inter-board level.

Prof. Yousafzai highlighted that the event provides a platform for female students to engage in sports, which is essential for their overall development. He also stated that BISE Peshawar has recently built a state-of-the-art gymnasium to encourage students to participate in a variety of sports.

Additionally, Prof. Yousafzai assured the participants that BISE Peshawar will be providing full accommodation and meals for all players throughout the championship.

"We are proud to host the players from across Pakistan and ensure that their stay is comfortable. All expenses related to food and accommodation will be borne by BISE Peshawar," he stated, emphasizing the institution's commitment to supporting the participants and fostering a positive environment for the competition.

Secretary of the Inter Boards Sports Committee (IBSC) and an officer at the Federal board, Fouzia took the opportunity to announce that the IBSC has finalized a comprehensive sports Calendar for the year. She revealed that a total of 26 sports competitions will be held across the country, with a major Sports Gala to be hosted by IBCC and IBSC in Islamabad in December 2024.

Dr. Mallah, in his keynote speech, praised the students, their families, and coaches for their dedication and hard work. He emphasized that sports play an integral role in a student's life, complementing academics by enhancing skills, boosting confidence, and promoting holistic development.

"Sports are as essential as academics," Dr. Mallah stated, adding that the ability to face challenges, manage stress, and develop life skills through sports is invaluable for students.

He further reaffirmed the IBCC’s commitment to providing more opportunities for students to participate in sports and announced the upcoming hosting of the national sports gala in December 2024 in Islamabad, made possible with the collaboration of member boards and the IBSC.

The "Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Cricket and Tennis Championship" will feature matches across various categories, with the finals and the closing ceremony scheduled for November 13. The event is expected to be a major milestone in empowering young female athletes in Pakistan, giving them the platform to showcase their talents and foster a spirit of healthy competition.