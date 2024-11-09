- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Cricket , Tennis Championship 2024 Inaugurated at BISE Peshawar
Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Cricket , Tennis Championship 2024 Inaugurated At BISE Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The much-anticipated "Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Cricket and Tennis Championship 2024" was officially inaugurated on Saturday at the BISE Peshawar Sports Complex.
The event, set to run for four days, will culminate in a grand finale on November 13, 2024, with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) scheduled to grace the closing ceremony.
Executive Director of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah was the esteemed chief guest at the opening ceremony.
His presence marked the beginning of this competition, which brings together teams from all regions of Pakistan to compete in cricket and tennis. The championship aims to foster sportsmanship and promote physical education among young female athletes across the country.
In his welcome address, "Prof. Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai" , Chairman of BISE Peshawar, extended a warm welcome to the participants and guests. He commended the efforts of the IBCC for their continued support in promoting sports at the inter-board level.
Prof. Yousafzai highlighted that the event provides a platform for female students to engage in sports, which is essential for their overall development. He also stated that BISE Peshawar has recently built a state-of-the-art gymnasium to encourage students to participate in a variety of sports.
Additionally, Prof. Yousafzai assured the participants that BISE Peshawar will be providing full accommodation and meals for all players throughout the championship.
"We are proud to host the players from across Pakistan and ensure that their stay is comfortable. All expenses related to food and accommodation will be borne by BISE Peshawar," he stated, emphasizing the institution's commitment to supporting the participants and fostering a positive environment for the competition.
Secretary of the Inter Boards Sports Committee (IBSC) and an officer at the Federal board, Fouzia took the opportunity to announce that the IBSC has finalized a comprehensive sports Calendar for the year. She revealed that a total of 26 sports competitions will be held across the country, with a major Sports Gala to be hosted by IBCC and IBSC in Islamabad in December 2024.
Dr. Mallah, in his keynote speech, praised the students, their families, and coaches for their dedication and hard work. He emphasized that sports play an integral role in a student's life, complementing academics by enhancing skills, boosting confidence, and promoting holistic development.
"Sports are as essential as academics," Dr. Mallah stated, adding that the ability to face challenges, manage stress, and develop life skills through sports is invaluable for students.
He further reaffirmed the IBCC’s commitment to providing more opportunities for students to participate in sports and announced the upcoming hosting of the national sports gala in December 2024 in Islamabad, made possible with the collaboration of member boards and the IBSC.
The "Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Cricket and Tennis Championship" will feature matches across various categories, with the finals and the closing ceremony scheduled for November 13. The event is expected to be a major milestone in empowering young female athletes in Pakistan, giving them the platform to showcase their talents and foster a spirit of healthy competition.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested6 minutes ago
-
147th birthday of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal celebrated in KP with national enthusiasm16 minutes ago
-
New department of archaeology inaugurated at Jahanzeb College, Swat26 minutes ago
-
Food Authority’s 8-day campaign against sale of substandard meat continues26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Mountain Festival to begin on November 2726 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Korea to begin joint excavation of Mankiala Stupa26 minutes ago
-
Lahore police pays tribute to martyred constable Muhammad Khalid36 minutes ago
-
Smog engulfed entire Bahawalpur region36 minutes ago
-
11 dead,1584 injured in 1432 RTCs in Punjab36 minutes ago
-
Rajoya Police recover two murdered bodies found in well after suspect’s confession45 minutes ago
-
Acid throwing case: Woman admitted to BVH45 minutes ago
-
147th birth anniversary of Iqbal observed in Bahawalpur45 minutes ago