UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Interested In Strong Linkages, Learning From Best CPA Practices: Shahzad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan interested in strong linkages, learning from best CPA practices: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in Senate of Pakistan Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that Pakistan was interested in the development of strong linkages and learning from the best practices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The leader of the House in Senate said this in a meeting with CPA Deputy Secretary-General Jarvis Matiya in London the other day, heading a six-member Senate delegation.

The other members of the delegation included Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Zarqa Suharwardy, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Senator Danesh Kumar.

The two sides discussed prospects of enhancing cooperation and capacity building.

Dr. Shahzad emphasised that they would very much appreciate CPA's technical assistance in the development and implementation of the Strategic Plan for the Senate of Pakistan.

The delegation conveyed Pakistan's efforts and Prime Minister Imran Khan's drive on climate change.

They also urged CPA to work with Pakistan on issues related to gender equality, woman empowerment and mental health issues.

CPA Deputy Secretary-General Jarvis Matiya lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project and termed it a commendable success story.

The CPA dignitaries were extended an invitation to visit Pakistan which they accepted. Jarvis offered Pakistani delegation, CPA online academy courses for parliamentarians and sharing of CPA strategic plan for 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Tsunami Prime Minister Visit London Women From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.