Pakistan International Airlines Launches Post-hajj Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully launched its post-Hajj
operation to facilitate the pilgrims in their return to homeland.
The inaugural flight of Air Blue, PK-471 from Jeddah, with 190 pilgrims on board
landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday.
The second flight,
carrying 150 pilgrims, is scheduled to arrive at 7:00 pm today.
Director Hajj Punjab, Muhammad Rizwan Sharif, and Deputy Director Hajj
Lahore, Mujeeb Shah, alongside Civil Aviation officials, greeted the returning
pilgrims, presenting them with bouquets in a warm reception.
Pilgrims praised the Government of Pakistan for well-organized arrangements
made during their Hajj journey.
