Pakistan International Airlines Launches Post-hajj Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully launched its post-Hajj

operation to facilitate the pilgrims in their return to homeland.

The inaugural flight of Air Blue, PK-471 from Jeddah, with 190 pilgrims on board

landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday.

The second flight,

carrying 150 pilgrims, is scheduled to arrive at 7:00 pm today.

Director Hajj Punjab, Muhammad Rizwan Sharif, and Deputy Director Hajj

Lahore, Mujeeb Shah, alongside Civil Aviation officials, greeted the returning

pilgrims, presenting them with bouquets in a warm reception.

Pilgrims praised the Government of Pakistan for well-organized arrangements

made during their Hajj journey.

