Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operation for Kuala Lumpur from Oct 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag-carrier, would start its direct flight operation between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) from October 14.

"The PIA is going to operate weekly two direct flights between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur to facilitate the tourists intending to visit Malaysia and Pakistan. It will also restart flights on profitable routes," a PIA official told APP Thursday.

He said the national flag-carrier intended to add new profitable destinations in its operations following addition of new airplanes in the fleet.

To a question he said that PIA was also planning to start direct flights for New York, adding "the plan is under consideration, but launching of direct flight operation has not yet been finalized." In October 2017, PIA had closed flights to New York via Manchester.

"Operating the entire long flight with a stopover was not economical for the national flag carrier that is why we are planning to start direct flights.

When a flight is operated through a transit destination, it bears an additional cost as it has to pay extra airport charges and ground-handling charges. One flight is counted as one engine cycle and after a particular number of flights the aircraft goes for routine checks, which is another liability.

"We have developed a business plan for PIA, which the prime minister has approved," he said. "According to the plan, we are going to increase PIA's fleet and two 777-boeing aircraftS will be added in the fleet soon."To another question he said the number of flights for Saudi Arabia had been increased keeping in view the demand of people working there.