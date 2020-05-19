Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight with 237 Pakistanis on board leaves for Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 237 stranded Pakistanis on Tuesday left Jakarta, Indonesia for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 237 stranded Pakistanis on Tuesday left Jakarta, Indonesia for Islamabad.

Around 450 Pakistanis were stranded in different parts of Indonesia due to flight cancellations and lockdowns amid Covid-19 pandemic.

It was the second flight during the past five weeks. Earlier, on April 18, a total of 221 Pakistanis had returned to Pakistan from Indonesia, a press release said.

Pakistan Ambassador Abdul Salik Khan and a team of officers and staff from the embassy were at the airport to bid farewell to the Pakistan nationals, who appreciated the efforts of the mission in facilitating their stay as well as arranging the special flight enabling them to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their loved ones.

"With the concerted efforts of the Embassy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries and seamless coordination with the PIA authorities, almost all stranded Pakistanis have been able to return to Pakistan safe and sound," it added.