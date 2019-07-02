Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start pre-Hajj operation from July 4

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin pre-Hajj operation 2019 from July 04 (Thursday) to facilitate 78,258 intending pilgrims this yea

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin pre-Hajj operation 2019 from July 04 (Thursday) to facilitate 78,258 intending pilgrims this year.

PIA spokesman said that pre-Hajj operation will continue till August 05 during which 294 flights carrying pilgrims will leave for the holy lands of Saudi Arabia comprising 208 flights for Jeddah and 86 for Madina Munawwarah.

He said that the PIA will airlift 1549 intending pilgrims from Faisalabad to the holy land through 17 flights while 13171 intending pilgrims will travel from Islamabad via 46 flights.

Similarly, 19745 intending pilgrims will use 62 PIA flights from Karachi, whereas 15562 pilgrims would be airlifted from Lahore through 51 flights, 5077 from Multan through 21 flights, 4358 from Sukkur through 12 flights and 8350 intending pilgrims will travel from Quetta on 56 flights.

He said that post-hajj operation will start from August 17 and it will continue up to September 14. Each pilgrim will be allowed to bring 30 kg luggage free of cost whereas on return he will be facilitated with 5-litre bottle of Aab-e-Zamzam.