UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) To Start Pre-Hajj Operation From July 4

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start pre-Hajj operation from July 4

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin pre-Hajj operation 2019 from July 04 (Thursday) to facilitate 78,258 intending pilgrims this yea

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin pre-Hajj operation 2019 from July 04 (Thursday) to facilitate 78,258 intending pilgrims this year.

PIA spokesman said that pre-Hajj operation will continue till August 05 during which 294 flights carrying pilgrims will leave for the holy lands of Saudi Arabia comprising 208 flights for Jeddah and 86 for Madina Munawwarah.

He said that the PIA will airlift 1549 intending pilgrims from Faisalabad to the holy land through 17 flights while 13171 intending pilgrims will travel from Islamabad via 46 flights.

Similarly, 19745 intending pilgrims will use 62 PIA flights from Karachi, whereas 15562 pilgrims would be airlifted from Lahore through 51 flights, 5077 from Multan through 21 flights, 4358 from Sukkur through 12 flights and 8350 intending pilgrims will travel from Quetta on 56 flights.

He said that post-hajj operation will start from August 17 and it will continue up to September 14. Each pilgrim will be allowed to bring 30 kg luggage free of cost whereas on return he will be facilitated with 5-litre bottle of Aab-e-Zamzam.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Quetta Jeddah Sukkur Saudi Arabia July August September 2019 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PIA

Recent Stories

Up-gradation of textile sector is imperative: FCCI ..

3 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold Summer Gala this weekend

3 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 rescues 2788 emergency victims in June ..

34 seconds ago

Sri Lanka police chief arrested over Easter attack ..

38 seconds ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

40 seconds ago

River Kabul continues to run in low flood

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.