Pakistan International Airlines to resume direct flights to Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume direct flights to Paris in January 2025, marking a significant step towards enhancing business, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, recently met with PIA’s marketing representatives to discuss preparations for the launch of the direct flights to Paris.

"Direct flights between Pakistan and France will facilitate travel, and contribute towards enhancing business, tourism, family visits and people-people contacts," a press release issued on Sunday said.