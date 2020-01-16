UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Interntional Airlines (PIA) Aggrieved On Loss Of Lives Due To Rough Weather Conditions

Pakistan Interntional Airlines (PIA) aggrieved on loss of lives due to rough weather conditions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Interntional Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik and all PIA employees are deeply saddened on loss of precious lives in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to the avalanches and harsh weather conditions.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik in a statement issued here on Thursday said that they expressed their deepest condolences and sincere prayers for the victims' families.

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik have offered the national flag carrier's support and assistance in this time of need, the statement added.

