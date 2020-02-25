Pakistan Invited to Signing Ceremony of Afghan Peace Deal on Saturday - Senior Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan was invited to join the ceremony of signing the permanent peace deal agreed by the United States and the Taliban movement but has not yet decided on a representative to attend, Saleem Mandviwalla, deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that Washington was ready to sign a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 should the militant group commit to a week-long reduction of violence.

"Pakistan was invited but who will attend [the ceremony of the deal's signing ceremony] is not known yet," Mandviwalla said.

Pakistan has always supported efforts to stabilize Afghanistan, he added.

The possible deal may be signed after more than a year of talks between US and Taliban negotiators in the Qatari capital of Doha.