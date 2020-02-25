UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Invited To Signing Ceremony Of Afghan Peace Deal On Saturday - Senior Lawmaker

Pakistan Invited to Signing Ceremony of Afghan Peace Deal on Saturday - Senior Lawmaker

Pakistan was invited to join the ceremony of signing the permanent peace deal agreed by the United States and the Taliban movement but has not yet decided on a representative to attend, Saleem Mandviwalla, deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Pakistan was invited to join the ceremony of signing the permanent peace deal agreed by the United States and the Taliban movement but has not yet decided on a representative to attend, Saleem Mandviwalla, deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that Washington was ready to sign a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 should the militant group commit to a week-long reduction of violence.

"Pakistan was invited but who will attend [the ceremony of the deal's signing ceremony] is not known yet," Mandviwalla said.

Pakistan has always supported efforts to stabilize Afghanistan, he added.

The possible deal may be signed after more than a year of talks between US and Taliban negotiators in the Qatari capital of Doha.

