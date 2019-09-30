UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Invites Manmohan Singh To Attend Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Monday invited former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh to attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor scheduled next month.

"After consultation, we have decided to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He is Sikh by faith and is also regarded," the foreign minister said this while talking to media persons here.

The foreign minister extended an invitation to the former Indian prime minister to whom, he said, a formal invitation would also be sent in writing.

He said the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor would be a mega event for which "We are happy" and Pakistan was also in process of making preparations for the event.

Qureshi said Pakistan was also looking forward to receive Sikh pilgrims who would arrive to take part in the celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

