Pakistan Invites Russian Companies to Invest in LNG Storage Facilities - Minister Omar Ayub Khan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Pakistan invites Russian companies to invest in the construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities, Economy Minister Omar Ayub Khan told Sputnik.

"I think it's a win-win situation for both countries.

We also explained to our Russian counterparts here that Pakistan is a free-market economy, and they can come and invest in various other fields, especially storage facilities for LNG, that should also be on their agenda or on their main activities," Khan said following a meeting of the Russian-Pakistani intergovernmental commission.