UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Invites Russian Companies To Invest In LNG Storage Facilities - Minister Omar Ayub Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:25 PM

Pakistan Invites Russian Companies to Invest in LNG Storage Facilities - Minister Omar Ayub Khan

Pakistan invites Russian companies to invest in the construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities, Economy Minister Omar Ayub Khan told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Pakistan invites Russian companies to invest in the construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities, Economy Minister Omar Ayub Khan told Sputnik.

"I think it's a win-win situation for both countries.

We also explained to our Russian counterparts here that Pakistan is a free-market economy, and they can come and invest in various other fields, especially storage facilities for LNG, that should also be on their agenda or on their main activities," Khan said following a meeting of the Russian-Pakistani intergovernmental commission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia Gas

Recent Stories

West Uses Migrants to Contain Belarusian Army in P ..

West Uses Migrants to Contain Belarusian Army in Potential Conflict Against Russ ..

43 seconds ago
 Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts sere ..

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts serenity

30 minutes ago
 The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

31 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,860 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,860 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

45 seconds ago
 Russian Cabinet Greenlights New Tax Benefits for K ..

Russian Cabinet Greenlights New Tax Benefits for Kuril Islands

46 seconds ago
 Hunar Bazar starts registration to be held on Dec ..

Hunar Bazar starts registration to be held on Dec 26

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.