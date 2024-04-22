Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Agree On Joint Efforts To Eradicate Terrorism, Promote Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in a meeting held here at at the PM House on Monday, agreed to bolster bilateral relations in diverse fields, particularly in combating terrorism in the region.

The meeting saw a comprehensive exchange on enhancing Iran-Pakistan relations across various sectors, underscoring the significance of fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Key areas of discussion included strategies to augment trade volumes and bolster communication networks, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing economic collaboration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the historical significance of President Raisi's visit, marking it as the first head of state visit to Pakistan following the February 2024 general elections, a gesture warmly embraced by the Pakistani nation.

President Raisi, upon his arrival at the PM House, was accorded a guard of honor, showcasing the esteemed welcome extended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

President Raisi's three-day official visit, accompanied by a delegation comprising ministers and businessmen, underscores the depth of bilateral engagement between the two countries.

During his stay, President Raisi is scheduled to hold meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Chairman of Senate, Speaker of National Assembly, as well as provincial leadership in Lahore and Karachi, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of his engagement with Pakistan.

The agenda for the visit encompasses discussions on regional and global developments, with a particular focus on elevating Pakistan-Iran ties across multiple fronts, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and fostering people-to-people contacts.

