- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote cooperation in diverse fields
Pakistan, Iran Agree On Joint Efforts To Eradicate Terrorism, Promote Cooperation In Diverse Fields
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in a meeting held here at at the PM House on Monday, agreed to bolster bilateral relations in diverse fields, particularly in combating terrorism in the region.
The meeting saw a comprehensive exchange on enhancing Iran-Pakistan relations across various sectors, underscoring the significance of fostering stronger ties between the two nations.
Key areas of discussion included strategies to augment trade volumes and bolster communication networks, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing economic collaboration.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the historical significance of President Raisi's visit, marking it as the first head of state visit to Pakistan following the February 2024 general elections, a gesture warmly embraced by the Pakistani nation.
President Raisi, upon his arrival at the PM House, was accorded a guard of honor, showcasing the esteemed welcome extended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.
President Raisi's three-day official visit, accompanied by a delegation comprising ministers and businessmen, underscores the depth of bilateral engagement between the two countries.
During his stay, President Raisi is scheduled to hold meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Chairman of Senate, Speaker of National Assembly, as well as provincial leadership in Lahore and Karachi, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of his engagement with Pakistan.
The agenda for the visit encompasses discussions on regional and global developments, with a particular focus on elevating Pakistan-Iran ties across multiple fronts, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and fostering people-to-people contacts.
Recent Stories
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust ..
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 190 emergencies last week5 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of POs6 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Maqam congratulates PML-N newly elected members on victory in by-election6 minutes ago
-
Crackdowns by ICT admin to ensure Naan/Roti reduced prices6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Raisi plant a sapling to mark Earth Day16 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK25 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote cooperation in diverse fields25 minutes ago
-
Farooq urges IIOJK youth to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s message of Khudi26 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city26 minutes ago
-
Examination centers visited at Ranwal, Tank city26 minutes ago
-
The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust of the people of Gu ..26 minutes ago