- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan, Iran agree on vitality of close cooperation as Shehbaz receives congratulatory call from R ..
Pakistan, Iran Agree On Vitality Of Close Cooperation As Shehbaz Receives Congratulatory Call From Raisi
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistn and Iran on Monday agreed that the close bilateral cooperation was important for mutual benefit of the two nations as well as for regional peace and stability.
The bilateral ties were discussed as President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to congratulate him on his election, according to a PM Office press release.
President Raisi conveyed his best wishes to the prime minister and expressed his desire to maintain close cooperation over issues of mutual interest.
Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked President Raisi for his message of goodwill.
He stated that the people of Pakistan had great respect for the people of Iran and underscored the deep rooted, historic and cultural ties between the two peoples.
The prime minister expressed his desire to further enhance Pakistan-Iran bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, energy and security.
Prime Minister Shehbaz renewed the invitation to President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan at his convenience.
Recent Stories
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qatari Amir, prime minister congratulate PM Shehbaz on his election7 minutes ago
-
Amir of Qatar congratulates PM Shehbaz on his election27 minutes ago
-
World leaders greet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif46 minutes ago
-
Four persons of a family die in road accident47 minutes ago
-
LHC administration organises dinner in honor of outgoing CJ57 minutes ago
-
PML-N to take action against electricity, gas, tax evasion: Dr Musadik1 hour ago
-
President of Kenya felicitates PM Shehbaz on assuming his office1 hour ago
-
Police busted motorbike lifters gang; recovered 4 vehicles1 hour ago
-
PML-N calls for opposition’s positive role for national progress.1 hour ago
-
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi1 hour ago
-
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy1 hour ago
-
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election1 hour ago