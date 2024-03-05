Pakistan, Iran agree on vitality of close cooperation as Shehbaz receives congratulatory call from Raisi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistn and Iran on Monday agreed that the close bilateral cooperation was important for mutual benefit of the two nations as well as for regional peace and stability.

The bilateral ties were discussed as President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to congratulate him on his election, according to a PM Office press release.

President Raisi conveyed his best wishes to the prime minister and expressed his desire to maintain close cooperation over issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked President Raisi for his message of goodwill.

He stated that the people of Pakistan had great respect for the people of Iran and underscored the deep rooted, historic and cultural ties between the two peoples.

The prime minister expressed his desire to further enhance Pakistan-Iran bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, energy and security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz renewed the invitation to President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan at his convenience.