Pakistan, Iran Agree To Enhance Trade, Economic Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation and enhance people-to-people contacts.
The understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 21st D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Cairo, Egypt.
The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations, marked by increased high-level exchanges in political and economic fields, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Minister Araghci also exchanged views on the current situation in the middle East.
The deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position on Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador
Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance trade, economic cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen inaugurates underground water tank project2 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh reiterates govt. resolve to implement minority quota12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor monitors anti-polio drive at BHU Shorkot12 minutes ago
-
Rival clash claims life of passerby, injuring three others12 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews disaster management, security plan for Christmas, New Year12 minutes ago
-
Woman’s murderer arrested12 minutes ago
-
Land grabbers’ attack on forest officials leave five injured, cop's uniform torn, rifle snatched12 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue court to address public issues12 minutes ago
-
Education paves way for progress: UoS VC22 minutes ago
-
Adtl Secy Education reviews training of head teachers22 minutes ago