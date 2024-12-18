Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Agree To Enhance Trade, Economic Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance trade, economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation and enhance people-to-people contacts.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 21st D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Cairo, Egypt.

The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations, marked by increased high-level exchanges in political and economic fields, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Minister Araghci also exchanged views on the current situation in the middle East.

The deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position on Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Palestine Iran Egypt Ishaq Dar Cairo Middle East

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

22 minutes ago
 PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

34 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic St ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

52 minutes ago
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, R ..

UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..

1 hour ago
 ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

3 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan