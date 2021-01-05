Pakistan, Iran agree to expand cooperation in eradicating menace of drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday agreed to further extend cooperation with each other to eradicate the menace of drugs from both the countries.

The agreement reached between the two countries during a meeting between Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad and Iranian delegation headed by Chief of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier-General Majid Karimi, said a news release.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini,Secretary Anti-Narcotics Control Shoaib Dastagir, Col Omid Sarwari, Liaison Officer of Iranian Police Force in Pakistan and senior officials of the Ministry of Narcotics Control also attended the meeting.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah emphasized the need to strengthen Iran-Pakistan border cooperation, and welcomed Iran's initiatives and proposals to effectively combat drug trafficking.

Brigadier-General Majid Karimi stressed the readiness of Iran and its Anti-Narcotics Police to expand cooperation with Pakistan.

Welcoming the issues raised by the Federal minister, he said,"Our main problem today is the increase in poppy production in the region." The Chief of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police said, "We have the capacity to face this challenge, but it is necessary to further strengthen relations and bilateral cooperation between the anti-narcotics forces of Iran and Pakistan."He said Iran and Pakistan were victims of the drug problem and at the same time had an active role in the front line of the fight against the menace, so there was a need for more coordination on the common border to deal effectively with drug traffickers.

Brigadier-General Majid Karimi said considering the strong capabilities of Iranian anti-narcotics force officers, his country was ready to train Pakistani forces.