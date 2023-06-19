UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Iran Agree To Expand Cooperation In Diverse Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Pakistan, Iran agree to expand cooperation in diverse areas

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance and diversify bilateral trade and expand cooperation in energy, transport connectivity, education, and people-to-people exchanges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance and diversify bilateral trade and expand cooperation in energy, transport connectivity, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The 12th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Iran was held in Tehran on 17-18 June 2023, said a press release received here on Monday.

The two sides held discussions covering the entire range of bilateral relations and reviewed the status of the implementation of decisions of the last BPC. The two sides had also a comprehensive exchange of views on the regional situation.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, led the respective sides. Ambassador of Pakistan Rahim Hayat Qureshi and other senior officials from both sides also attended the meeting.

Both sides underscored the significance of regular convening of various institutional mechanisms, including Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and Joint Trade Committee (JTC) to forge closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue cooperation at multilateral fora, including the UN, OIC and ECO and strengthen dialogue on global and regional issues of common concern.

The Foreign Secretary welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He briefed his Iranian counterpart about the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) marked by grave human rights violations, and appreciated Iran's steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

Separately, the Foreign Secretary called on Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They agreed to maintain the current momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges and strengthen mutually-beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

In a separate meeting with Member Parliament/ Chairman Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing Parliamentary exchanges.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan also held a meeting with Secretary General Khosrav Noziri of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the organization. He also highlighted the importance of intra-regional connectivity and trade promotion among ECO member states.

In Tehran, the Foreign Secretary also interacted with the Iranian intelligentsia and scholars at the leading Iranian think tank, Institute of Peace and International Studies (IPIS) where he highlighted Pakistan's role toward promotion of peace and development in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Exchange Iran Education Jammu Tehran Saudi Arabia Tank June From OIC

Recent Stories

US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any ..

US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any Materials in Classified Docume ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per t ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per tola

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week ..

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week

2 minutes ago
 Heat wave like conditions expected from June 20-24 ..

Heat wave like conditions expected from June 20-24: PMD

4 minutes ago
 Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in firs ..

Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in first Ashes Test

4 minutes ago
 MNAs appreciate budgetary measures, seek motorways ..

MNAs appreciate budgetary measures, seek motorways for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.